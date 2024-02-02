Developing story: Embakasi gas explosion: 3 confirmed dead, 280 injured
Court quashes granny's five-year-sentence for gouging out Baby Sagini's eyes
The 80-year-old grandmother who had been jailed for five years after being convicted of gouging out the eyes of her grandson has been acquitted.
Rael Mayaka has been granted the acquittal after she appealed the case.
A lower court had found her guilty of gouging out the eyes of her grandson, Baby Sagini, and handed her the sentence.
On Friday, while acquitting Ms Mayaka, Justice Kiarie Waweru cited the prosecution's failure to prove the case beyond reasonable doubt.
Justice Waweru said there was no evidence to show that the convict committed the offence as she had been charged.
