Court quashes granny's five-year-sentence for gouging out Baby Sagini's eyes

Rael Mayaka, 80, who has been acquitted after she was jailed for five years for gouging out the eyes of her grandson, Baby Sagini.

Photo credit: Ruth Mbula | Nation Media Group

By  Ruth Mbula

The 80-year-old grandmother who had been jailed for five years after being convicted of gouging out the eyes of her grandson has been acquitted.

Rael Mayaka has been granted the acquittal after she appealed the case.

A lower court had found her guilty of gouging out the eyes of her grandson, Baby Sagini, and handed her the sentence.

On Friday, while acquitting Ms Mayaka, Justice Kiarie Waweru cited the prosecution's failure to prove the case beyond reasonable doubt.

Justice Waweru said there was no evidence to show that the convict committed the offence as she had been charged.

More follows...

