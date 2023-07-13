How ex-girlfriend helped nail Baby Sagini’s cousin, aunt and grandma

The long road to justice for Baby Junior Sagini ended last week after a court in Kisii found that the boy's eyes were gouged out with a sharp knife by his cousin.

While finding the accused guilty and deferring sentencing, the court noted that his cousin, aunt and grandmother later put him in a sack and drank chang'aa (a traditional home-brewed spirit) while dancing, apparently to celebrate what they had done.

The attackers had thought they had killed the baby, hence the celebration after inflicting the serious injury.

It was one of the most gruesome attacks on a child by close family members in recent history, and left many Kenyans in shock.

Medical experts say nothing will make the three-year-old see again. He is permanently blind.

The testimony of one of the suspect's girlfriend, who is still in witness protection, was the key evidence that implicated the attackers, Alex Maina Ochogo (Sagini's cousin), Pacifica Nyakerario (aunt) and Rael Mayaka (grandmother), as the main perpetrators.

Ochogo is the first accused and according to his girlfriend, they had been together for four years.

More importantly, Ochogo and his grandmother, Mayaka, contradicted one another in court, raising the question of why people who lived together could not get basic facts straight.

While Ochogo claimed he and his girlfriend had been together for a month, his grandmother said she had known her for about two months.

An investigating officer said they had been together for about two years.

Suspects in Baby Sagini case presented in court for pre-trial

"I was sitting on a bench outside Alex's (Ochogo's) house. I saw Alex enter the house and come out with a knife. When I asked what it was for, Alex threatened to stab me. He then went behind his mother's house into the napier grass that was opposite the bench," the witness said.

She explained: "Alex gouged out Junior Sagini's eyes one by one. He then went to his mother's house and told her what he had done. He then told her not to say anything. Nyakerario, his mother, got worried."

Sagini had scratch marks on the right side of his neck, consistent with signs of struggle. The other injuries were cuts under the eyes, probably from the same weapon used to remove his eyes.

The witness said that she left the bench and walked towards Nyakerario's house. Ochogo chased her while holding a knife and she ran to Kegogi Township.

"When I returned home in the evening, I saw Alex, Pacifica and Rael putting Junior in a sack. They took him to Pacifica's house. Alex got the sack from his house. At this point the three were together, Pacifica and Rael holding the bag while Alex put the baby in it," said the woman, whom the court described as having an adult relationship with Ochogo.

Illegal moonshine

According to the 106-page judgment, Nyakerario and Mayaka had some alcohol — chang'aa. The three drank the liquor while dancing and the child was under the bed in a sack at Nyakerario's home. Then they closed the bedroom window.

Later that evening, Nyakerario left the house with her daughter and was escorted by Ochogo to the bus station. She was carrying a chicken and some clothes.

Ochogo returned later that night, drunk. He said his mother had gone on a journey.

"When I asked him where the sack was, he said he had taken it far away, near the maize plantation. He then told me to pack my things and leave his house," said the witness, who cannot be named for her own protection.

Later the next day, Sagini was dumped next to his cousin's house in the same compound, where he was found with his clothes torn.

"The gouging was likely carried out in a crude and unsanitary environment. It did not come out in evidence whether the minor was conscious when this atrocity was committed. One can only hope that he was not,” the magistrate said as she read out the verdict on Friday last week.

Ms Ogweno found the three family members guilty of gouging out Baby Sagini's eyes. They will be sentenced on July 21, 2023.

In her own words, the judge said the attack on the minor was barbaric, brutal, savage and inhuman.

"There's so much he (Sagini) will never see again. One wonders what kind of people these were, who were so heartless as to gouge out a child's eyes, put them in a sack and under the bed," Ms Ogweno said.

Children protection

Delivering her verdict to a packed court, Ogweno said society owed children protection and a good life.

"Society has failed Baby Sagini," she said, adding that the minor has suffered and will live with pain as a result of the injury that robbed him of his eyes.

Sagini was attacked on December 13, 2022 at his home in Ikuruma, Marani sub-county. The attackers gouged out his eyes, sparking outrage in the country and around the world.

“It must be remembered that Baby Sagini was just three years old at the time of the attack. This was a minor of very tender years who was subjected to a very traumatic, painful and stressful ordeal, leading to total disability, total loss of vision-he was rendered totally blind,” lamented Ms Ogweno, adding that the injuries sustained by the victim were very peculiar and particular.

The magistrate wondered what would motivate someone to commit such evil and leave a child permanently blind.

"Is it land? Witchcraft? Discipline? I am not convinced that there is a good enough justification for such brutality," Ms Ogweno said, as the motive for the attack remained unclear.

However, she said that after considering the prosecution's evidence and that of the defence, she was satisfied that the prosecution had proved the charges against each of the accused beyond reasonable doubt.