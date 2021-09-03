Court declines to bar new IEBC commissioners from office

IEBC commissioners nominees

From left: Juliana Cherera,  Francis Mathenge Wanderi, Irene Cherop Masit and Justus Abonyo Nyang’aya who have been nominated by President Uhuru Kenyatta as IEBC commissioners.    

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
WhatsApp Image 2020-08-30 at 11.24.51 (2)

By  Joseph Wangui

Court Reporter

Nation Media Group

The High Court has declined a request to delay the four new members of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) from taking office over allegations that their appointment contravenes the two-thirds gender rule.

