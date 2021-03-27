Contagious and concerning: What we know about Covid-19 variants

Face mask

A KN95 mask. Experts say it's time to consider using a medical-grade respirator, or wearing a surgical and cloth mask together.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  AFP

Several coronavirus variants with the potential to be more transmissible have caused global concern over whether existing vaccines will still protect the world from a virus that is constantly mutating.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. MCK wrangles: Fresh twist in Tabitha Mutemi case

  2. Human error could be behind Suez Canal blockage

  3. 1,152 more contract Covid-19

  4. Kenyans abroad share vaccination experiences

  5. US military offers to help in blocked Suez Canal

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.