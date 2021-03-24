Rashid Aman
Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group

Fear as new virus strains detected in Kenya

By  Angela Oketch  &  Hellen Shikanda

What you need to know:

  • The UK or Kent variant — also known as B.1.1.7 — has been found to be more transmissible and deadly.
  • The South Africa coronavirus strain, also known B.1.351, is less deadly than the original variant, but spreads faster.

Kenya is staring at a Covid-19 disaster after two new and more lethal variants were confirmed, amid soaring infections and lack of preparedness by county governments. 

