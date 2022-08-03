Commonwealth observers call for peace ahead of polls

Former Prime Minister of Jamaica, Bruce Golding, who is leading commonwealth observers in the country, has asked all Kenyans to ensure peace reigns in the country, by observing the values and principles of the Commonwealth.

The 20 observers, who arrived in Kenya following an invite by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) and Commonwealth Secretary General, have been selected from across the Commonwealth and are yet to be dispatched across the country.

“We know how important elections are in a democracy; they empower the people to choose representatives who will, in turn, make decisions on their behalf. We hope our presence in Kenya serves as a reminder that the people of the Commonwealth stand together with Kenyans as they exercise their democratic rights, recognising how important these elections are to the people of Kenya, East Africa, and the whole of the Commonwealth at large,” said Mr Golding.

Mr Golding explained that an advanced group arrived in the country on July 16, 2022, and is expected to table their findings and update the main team before they are deployed in small teams to selected counties on August 7.

“On polling day, we will observe the opening, voting, closing, counting, and the results management processes. We will then issue a statement on our preliminary findings on August 11. After that, a final report will then be prepared and submitted to the Commonwealth Secretary-General, and subsequently shared with the government of Kenya, relevant stakeholders, and the people of Kenya,” said Mr Golding.

“The Commonwealth’s support to Kenya and its democratic processes is evidenced by our presence here,” he added.