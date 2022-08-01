Jakaya Kikwete launches EAC election observer team ahead of polls

Former Tanzania President Dr Jakaya Kikwete on Monday launched the Election Observation Mission (EOM) to the General Election scheduled for Tuesday next week.

Speaking at Serena Hotel, Dr Kikwete who heads the East African Community (EAC) delegation announced the arrival of 52 election observers from EAC partner states.

The team arrived in Nairobi on Monday and will be dispatched in 15 groups to all regions in the country. They will observe the elections and assess the level of preparedness of the key electoral stakeholders.

“The team is drawn from key governance and independent institutions of the partner states and civil society organisations. They will be in the country from August 1,2022 and depart on August, 12, 2022,” said Dr Kikwete.

Also read:EU deploys observers in Kenya ahead of August polls

The observers are also tasked to assess the level of compliance of the electoral processes and management to the international, regional and national established laws, as well as evaluating how Kenya adheres to EAC’s democratic principles as enshrined in the treaty.

“The treaty requires EAC partner states to uphold “good governance including adherence to the principles of democracy, the rule of law, accountability, transparency, social justice, equal opportunities, gender equality as well as the recognition, promotion and protection of human and people’s rights in accordance with the provisions of the African Charter on Human and People’s rights,” explained Dr Kikwete.

Announce findings

Dr Kikwete noted that the mission’s arrival in the country honours an invitation by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), and is a fulfillment of the mandate of the EAC to observe general elections in partner states.

After the elections, the mission will announce their findings on August 11, 2022 and submit them to the commission.

“Our mandate to observe elections in partner states is governed by the Treaty for the Establishment of the East African Community and the EAC Principles for the Observation and Evaluation of Elections. As a region, we have a conviction that regional observation is critical to enhancing the credibility of the elections, reinforcing the work of domestic observer groups and enhancing public confidence in the entire electoral process,” said Dr Kikwete.

Dr Kikwete added he will engage with IEBC, political parties, Judiciary, security organs, media and civil society to ensure that the elections are peaceful.

The mission, he said, will also build on the outcomes of a joint pre- election assessment that was conducted by the African Union(AU), EAC, Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) and Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa(Comesa) in July.