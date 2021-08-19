Prime

Clinical officer suspended 20 years ago sues Health ministry

Gavel

George Kahura Watuku was working at Masinga Health Centre when he was suspended in March 2001. 

Photo credit: File
WhatsApp Image 2020-08-30 at 11.24.51 (2)

By  Joseph Wangui

Court Reporter

Nation Media Group

A clinical officer suspended from duty 20 years ago has sued the principal secretary in the Ministry of Health for failing to provide him with the reasons for the disciplinary action. 

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.