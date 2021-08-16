Woman risks jail for keeping Sh271,200 mistakenly sent to her M-Pesa

A businesswoman in Nairobi risks spending two years in jail for keeping Sh271,200 erroneously sent to her M-Pesa account.

Appearing before Kibera Senior Principal Magistrate Philip Mutua on Monday, Elizabeth Karimi Muthoni admitted to withdrawing the money.

It was erroneously sent to her M-Pesa account by Mr Bakar Hussein Mohamed in Kitengela, Kajiado County, on July 14.

The court heard that Mr Mohamed was buying an M-Pesa agent account and that while depositing the money for the float, he mistakenly sent it to the wrong agent account.

The agent account belongs to Ms Muthoni, whose business is based in Kitengela.

Kenya Commercial Bank had promised to reverse the transaction and credit Mr Mohammed’s account, but it failed since the money had been withdrawn by the accused.

The accused told the court that she had only withdrawn part of the money and was in talks with Mr Mohammed on repaying him.

After pleading guilty to theft charges, the court slapped her with a Sh200,000 fine.