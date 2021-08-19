Broke college students can also have healthy meals on a budget

Healthy food

Many young people struggle to achieve diversified diets due to their poor shopping habits.

By  Mercy Koech

What you need to know:

  • According to the Health ministry, 26 per cent of children in Kenya are stunted due to lack of food and poor nutrition.
  • A diversified diet is a good place to start. This is a diet that consists of carbohydrates, proteins, vitamins and other vital minerals.

Obesity and malnutrition have become a public health concern in developing nations. In Kenya, a recent study found the prevalence of obesity to be 60 per cent among urban residents and 19 per cent in rural areas, a majority of them women.

