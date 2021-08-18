Redemption song: Why Kenya needs to be saved from leaders

We had become accustomed to their brutality though it was not out of choice.

The vicious administration ate up the future of a fragile nation. We had been silenced, not by the loot they gave us, but by poverty. News was never new. Corruption was a tale infused in us. Justice was sung so often in courts that it faded into the porous walls.

We wanted to fight for liberation, a war of generations and free not our parents but our children – children we hoped would not find themselves in the ruins of an extrajudicial killings haven.

It was a hunting ground for those who fought an oppressive regime that ate up its future.

They had advantage in everything, right from the arsenal they acquired using oppressive taxes. We went hungry night after night so that their firearms would not run empty. We fed and clothed them.

We bought the very vehicles they bundled us in, vehicles from which bodies of our brothers and sisters would be secretly drawn out into thickets and rivers.

Lavish estates

We were not from the lavish estates. Our leaders lived there, behind 10-foot walls that kept us at bay. We elected them but they hired powerful security details to keep us away. We came from far and trekked from sewage-filled slums, from villages that knew not what electricity was, abandoned constituents that only heard tales of piped water, isolated towns that knew little of the magic that was bridging the divide, the divide in whose darkness we were being oppressed. For we were devoid of basic human rights.

Never had we led a demo, not even exposed the exhaustion that our lives had become.

Every day was a dilemma, a choice between liberty and death. The liberty we fought for was of hunger and the death we feared was by the instruments our government used to maintain law and order.

But there never was order to maintain for lawlessness was drawn from the offices they plotted our deaths.

Lawlessness was a spirit that consumed them the very moment they crossed the bridge, a bridge that separated humans and these creature we fear to name.