It is tough being in Form One but it’ll be worth it in the end

Across high schools in Kenya, we are glad to have received the new kids on the block — Form Ones.

As odd as it may appear joining Form One in August, many are happy that at least they will not lose a year of their academic life to the Covid-19 pandemic.

In our school, it is interesting to watch them try to adapt to the new environment. We are amused at how they ask for directions, how they make long queues for food and how they introduce themselves shyly. One can’t help but laugh hearing some of them complain that some of the subjects are difficult yet it is just the introduction.

Watching their behaviour makes me reminisce about my first term in Form One.

I remember trying to cram “what is chemistry?’’ “what is biology?” and “define physics”.

Fearing losing my stuff, I also remember carrying my bag everywhere. In our school, Form Ones are not tagged as ‘monos’; instead, they are referred to as “daughters”. Rather sweet, right?

I recall teachers introducing themselves in class and the subjects they were to teach. They seemed friendly.

Home-sick

In dormitories, our seniors, nicknamed “cube mothers”, welcomed us warmly and were willing to show us around.

Still, things were not easy for everyone. Many of my colleagues were home-sick. We were always at the front row during assembly. It was quite embarrassing but what could we do?

One thing that amazed me about my school was the rich diversity of students — different tribes, from different parts of the country, varied religions and from all walks of life. Yet, we live like sisters. Looking back, it was quite a challenge adapting to high school life.

As a “cube mother”, I want to extend a warm welcome all Form Ones to high school.

I encourage you not to feel lonely or be afraid of seniors because we are here to help you.

Whatever they are going through, I want them to know that we were once there and we adapted.

You will make it, trust me.

Esther, 17, is a Form Four candidate at Mama Ngina Girls High School.