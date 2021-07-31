CJ Martha Koome moves 22 High Court judges in reshuffle

Chief Justice Martha Koome has transferred 22 judges of the High Court in a reshuffle that has affected eight judges at the Milimani Law Courts in Nairobi.

The transfers come two weeks after the CJ conducted a similar reshuffle at the Labour Relations and the Environment and Lands courts.

In Friday's changes, Justice Weldon Korir, who is among the six judges whose promotion President Uhuru Kenyatta did not approve, has been transferred from Milimani to Kabarnet/ Kapenguria, where he will be the presiding judge.

Justice Korir has been on official duty since last month and was to resume duty next week. He will take over the two remote courts from Justice Justus Bwonwongo, who has been transferred to Milimani's criminal division.

Justice James Wakiaga has been moved from the Milimani anti-corruption and economic division to Murang'a.

Justice James Wakiaga at the Milimani Law Courts in Nairobi on Tuesday, November 26, 2019. Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

Among the major graft cases he has been handling at Milimani is the appeal lodged by Sirisia MP John Waluke and his business associate Grace Wakhungu, who are fighting imprisonment terms of 67 and 69 years, respectively, for irregular Sh314 million maize dealing at the National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB).

Justice Wakiaga was also hearing the trial of media personality Jacque Maribe and Joseph Irungu, alias Jowie, over the murder of businesswoman Monica Kimani.

The judge was also handling graft-related petitions and asset recovery cases involving former Nairobi governors Evans Kidero and Mike Sonko, Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua and former Treasury Cabinet Secretary Henry Rotich.

Murang'a judges

Murang'a High Court judge Kanyi Kimondo has not been affected by the transfer, meaning the county will have two judges - Wakiaga and Kimondo.

Justice Esther Maina will be the presiding judge of the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Division at Milimani following her transfer from Nyamira.

The Constitution and Human Rights Division at Milimani will be headed by Justice Hedwig Ong'udi, who has been moved from the Civil Division.

Justices Erick Ogola and Dora Chepkwony, who have been working in Mombasa for a long time, have been transferred to Eldoret and Milimani, respectively.

Justice Chepkwony will now work at Milimani's Criminal division while judge Ogola will be the presiding judge in Eldoret, Uasin Gishu County.

In the transfers that will take effect on October 1, Justice Chacha Mwita has been returned to Milimani from Kajiado, to head the Commercial and Tax Division. He was initially at the Milimani Constitutional and Human Rights Division before being transferred by Chief Justice (retired) David Maraga last year.

Justice David Kemei has been transferred from Machakos to Bungoma, Justice John Mativo from Milimani's Commercial division to Mombasa as the presiding judge, Justice Olga Sewe from Eldoret to Mombasa and Justice Reuben Nyakundi from Malindi to Eldoret.

High Court judge Stella Mutuku at the Milimani Law Courts in Nairobi on December 13, 2018. Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

Other transfers

Justice Nyakundi has swapped positions with Stephen Githinji who now becomes the presiding judge in Malindi, Kilifi County.

From the Family Division in Milimani, Justice Stella Mutuku has been moved to Kajiado as the presiding judge.

Justice Janet Mulwa will now work at Milimani's Civil Division, having been moved from Kerugoya while Justice Richard Mwongo has been moved from Naivasha to Kerugoya and will be the presiding judge.

Judge Grace Nzioka will now work at the High Court in Nyeri after being transferred from Milimani, while Justice Abigail Mshila has been moved from Nyeri to Milimani's Commercial Division.

Justice Grace Ngenye Macharia at the High Court in Milimani, Nairobi, on December 2, 2019. Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

Justice Margaret Muigai has been moved from Milimani's Commercial Division to Machakos, while Justice Grace Ngenye has been transferred from Milimani's Commercial Division to the Naivasha High Court in Nakuru County as the presiding judge.

Justice Jairus Ngaah remains in the Judicial Review division but with an added role as the presiding judge. He will work with judge Anthony Ndung'u, who has been moved from Kisii.

Kisumu County's judges will be conducting a circuit tour of the Nyamira High Court, CJ Koome said.