CJ Martha Koome moves 22 High Court judges in reshuffle

Justice Weldon Korir

Justice Weldon Korir.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
WhatsApp Image 2020-08-30 at 11.24.51 (2)

By  Joseph Wangui

Court Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The transfers come two weeks after the CJ conducted a similar reshuffle at the Labour Relations and the Environment and Lands courts. 

Chief Justice Martha Koome has transferred 22 judges of the High Court in a reshuffle that has affected eight judges at the Milimani Law Courts in Nairobi.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.