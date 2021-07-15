18 land court judges moved to various stations in reshuffle

Chief Justice Martha Koome

Chief Justice Martha Koome who has transferred 18  Land court judges and posted 18 others, who were newly appointed, to various stations.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
WhatsApp Image 2020-08-30 at 11.24.51 (2)

By  Joseph Wangui

Court Reporter

Nation Media Group

Chief Justice Martha Koome has transferred 18 judges of the Environment and Land Court (ELC) and posted 18 others, who were newly appointed, to various stations.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.