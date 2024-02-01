CJ Koome ‘targeted’ in escalating war with Executive

A petition seeking the impeachment of Chief Justice Martha Koome is the latest in the escalating battle pitting the executive against the judiciary, just days after President William Ruto lost a series of court cases involving his pet projects.

The executive, led by President William Ruto and senior Kenya Kwanza lawmakers, had kicked up a storm by targeting judges for allegedly taking bribes to rule against certain government policies.

Working with his opponents

The president has consistently claimed that some unnamed judges were working with his opponents to derail his key projects such as affordable housing and universal health care.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua had even threatened to petition the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) for a judge who had ruled in one of his corruption cases. He later backed down to give the dialogue between the executive and the judiciary a chance.

Closed door meeting

Top government officials later toned down their attacks after the head of state held a closed-door meeting with Judge Koome to call a truce.

But barely four days after the State House meeting, Dr Ruto suffered a series of legal defeats when the Court of Appeal refused to extend a stay that had allowed the government to continue collecting the controversial 1.5 percent levy to fund affordable housing.

On the same day, the High Court struck down Dr Ruto's plan to deploy police officers to Haiti. The President has since declared that he will do everything to ensure that his pet projects continue.

Direct link

On Wednesday, little-known Michael Kojo Otieno filed a petition with the JSC, where Justice Koome sits, seeking her removal as Chief Justice and President of the Judiciary. Mr Otieno has no direct link to the executive, but his petition feeds into the executive's war against the judiciary.

Speaking before the State House session, the President said, "I said at the beginning of this year that this is the year we will deal decisively with graft in our country. I want to tell the CJ that I am ready for talks ... I am ready for talks on how to deal with vested interests, incompetence and most importantly corruption in any arm of government because it derails and sabotages the progress and potential of our country."

He added, "(We want to deal with) those who want to maintain the status quo in the housing program, who don't want to make it possible for every Kenyan to get affordable health care or for Mama mboga and boda boda to own a house and hold the system hostage by bribing judicial officers and hiring expensive lawyers. We are going to have that conversation and if the judiciary is ready, then I am confident that the legislature is also ready to have that conversation."

In a recent interview with the Nation, National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung'wa - a close ally of the president - declared that corrupt judges "must fall."

Fight against corruption



"I want to tell you to watch this pace. There are judicial officers who must fall because of their actions. When we say that we will not just talk about corruption, but we will act, that does not exclude judicial officers who are corrupt. Those corrupt judicial officers will fall. No one is immune from the fight against corruption," said Mr Ichung'wah.

According to Article 168 of the Constitution, a petition for the removal of the CJ must be in writing, stating the alleged facts on which the removal is based. The JSC is required to consider the petition and forward it to the President if it meets the specified threshold.

Suspend the CJ

The President shall, within 14 days of receiving the petition, suspend the CJ from office in accordance with the recommendations of the JSC.

The law requires the President to constitute a tribunal consisting of the Speaker of the National Assembly - as chairman, three high court judges from common law jurisdictions, an advocate of 15 years standing and two persons with experience in public affairs.

The petition and sustained attacks echoed previous moves against former Chief Justices, including immediate past CJ David Maraga and his predecessor Willy Mutunga.

Justice Maraga was not one to shy away from making public the battles between the arms of government.

Annuled President Kenyatta's victory

His troubles with the Jubilee government began immediately after the Supreme Court, in a majority decision, annulled President Kenyatta's victory in September 2017.

Immediately after the ruling, an enraged President Kenyatta went on a tour of Nairobi promising to "come back." The declaration would haunt the judiciary for days to come.

Ignored at State functions

From budget cuts to disobedience of court orders and in some cases being ignored at state functions, Justice Maraga was forced to complain bitterly.

It happened not once, not twice, but on many occasions before Kenyans associated him with winning.

However, Justice Maraga was not intimidated. He became bolder and vented his frustrations in public. He was particularly angered by what he described as the undermining of the rule of law and disobedience of court orders by President Kenyatta and the executive.

Secret plot

In a televised address to the nation from the foot of the Supreme Court, Justice Maraga revealed an alleged secret plot by the Executive to remove him from office before December 31, 2019.

He laid bare the frustrations his office and the entire judiciary have suffered at the hands of the executive over budget cuts. The problem was soon resolved after part of the budget was restored.

Refused to swear in 40 judges

In another clash with the president, the head of state refused to swear in 40 judges as recommended by the JSC.

In its defense, the executive said the refusal to swear in the judges was because some of them had integrity issues. But the CJ dismissed the claims, saying the president was represented by at least four people, including then Attorney General Paul Kihara, on the JSC and who took part in the process.

The JSC backed Maraga, saying the president's role in the appointment and promotion of judges is purely facilitative.

"The constitutional structure and design was intended to insulate the process from interference by any organ of the state, and the President's role is purely facilitative." JSC said.

Another bombshell

Justice Maraga was to drop another bombshell in September when he advised President Kenyatta to dissolve Parliament for failing to pass the two-thirds gender rule in accordance with Article 27(3) read with Articles 81(b) and 100 of the Constitution.

The Constitution states that the State shall take legislative and other measures to give effect to the principle that no more than two-thirds of the members of elective and appointive bodies shall be of the same sex.

Parliament was required to enact the law within five years of the promulgation of the Constitution, according to the Fifth Schedule, but in 2012 the Supreme Court ruled by a majority that the principle would be achieved gradually.

Ten years after the promulgation of the Constitution, Parliament is yet to enact a specific law to operationalize the provision on gender equality.