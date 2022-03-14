Church leaders: We welcome all, vaccinated or not

The Inter-Faith Council for National Response to Covid-19 has announced that places of worship can now resume in-person worship at full capacity, and congregants including the elderly and other vulnerable groups can attend.

Speaking at Ufungamano House, Archbishop Anthony Muheria, the council’s chairperson, said the announcement follows guidelines on the phased reopening of places of worship.

He said the decision was also informed by the low prevalence rate of Covid-19 that has remained under one per cent over the last two months. Deaths have also reduced drastically, he noted, with Kenya averaging less than two deaths in four weeks.

“The time limits for the services are also lifted. All elderly and other vulnerable (worshippers) can now attend worship. However, it would be highly advisable that they be vaccinated,” said Archbishop Muheria.

Even then, he cautioned congregants to avoid physical contact like shaking hands and sharing items, and advised that they continue wearing masks, washing hands and sanitising before and after services. On sanitising, he asked that special attention be given to microphones.

“The limitations of attendants and timings in funerals and weddings is likewise lifted. However, we still warn that the Covid-19 pandemic is not yet over … we must not lower our guard. We still encourage Kenyans to receive the jab, as this will strengthen our resistance for any eventual wave and keep us operating normally,” he said.

He urged politicians to tell their supporters to protect themselves during political gatherings, noting that they pose the greatest risk. He also called upon Kenyans to be attentive and help families seriously affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.