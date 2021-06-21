Government extends Inter-Faith council's term by 6 months

  • The council comprises religious entities including the Anglican Church of Kenya (ACK), Supreme Council of Kenya Muslims (Supkem), Presbyterian Church of East Africa (PCEA) and the Hindu Council of Kenya.

The government will extend the term of the Inter-Faith Council on the national response to Covid-19 by six months, Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’í announced Monday.

