Chief Justice Martha Koome unveils three-year plan

Newly appointed Chief Justice (CJ) Martha Koome says she will take at least three years to acquaint herself with the workings of the Judiciary.

Justice Koome said Friday that her immediate focus is to familiarise herself with aspects including the work of the Supreme Court and the Judicial Service Commission (JSC).

The CJ said she has to connect with parties including magistrates, High Court judges and tribunals.

“In the next three years, I will familiarise myself with the many things I have found as everything is different,” she said.

“The Judiciary is a large institution with so many departments. I need to be inducted as I infuse my vision, which I shared when I was interviewed, plus strategies.”

CJ Koome: My vision for the Judiciary is to constructively engage with other arms of government

Justice Koome further said she will use existing avenues to tackle challenges and resolve problems the Judiciary is currently facing.

Regarding the delayed appointment of 41 judges, she said she will continuously look for solutions, which she said “lie within”.

She addressed the media at the Supreme Court soon after swearing-in Kitui-based lawyer Morris Kimuli to the selection panel of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) that will recruit four commissioners.

Lawyer Morris Kimuli, Chief Justice Martha Koome and Judiciary Chief Registrar Anne Amadi after the lawyer's swearing-in as the seventh member of the IEBC selection panel on May 28, 2021.

Photo credit: Richard Munguti | Nation Media Group

Kimuli’s appointment

President Kenyatta appointed Mr Muli to the selection panel after revoking the appointment of Ms Dorothy Jemator Kimengench through a Kenya Gazette notice dated May 27, 2021.

Mr Kimuli joins Dr Elizabeth Muli, Gideon Solonka, Elizabeth Meyo, Rev Joseph Ngumbi and Dr Faradim Abdalla.

The panel will recruit four IEBC commissioners to join chair Wafula Chebukati (chairman), Prof Abdi Guliye and Boya Molu, following the resignations of Roslyne Akombe, Margaret Mwachanya, Connie Maina who was the vice chair, and Dr Paul Kibiwott Kurgat.

Chief Justice Koome with all the seven members of the IEBC selection panel as pictured on May 28, 2021. Photo credit: Richard Munguti | Nation Media Group

Mr Kimuli will represent the Law Society of Kenya (LSK) in the selection panel.

Ms Jemator’s nomination by an LSK faction led by chief executive Mercy Wambua sparked infighting in the council, with embattled President Nelson Havi nominating Mr Kimuli.

Mr Havi noted that Ms Jemator cannot serve as an appointee of the LSK while she is a State officer in the Energy and Petroleum Tribunal, the HIV/Aids Tribunal and the BBI Steering Committee.

At the same time, lawyer Sheila Mugo moved to court and obtained orders barring Ms Jemator from being a member on grounds of unsuitability because of these roles.

Mr Havi attended the swearing in ceremony of Mr Kimuli at the Supreme Court in the company of other LSK Council members.