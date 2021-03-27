Chaos as painful lockdown kicks in

Confusion, chaos, pain and a government speaking from both sides of the mouth yesterday marked the first day of the return of strict measures meant to contain the third wave of the deadly Covid-19.

Sectors most affected by President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Friday directives were steeped in confusion.

Transporters, for instance, witnessed a surge in passenger numbers, causing squabbles at public service vehicle termini and fares increased by as much as five times.

Education sector was also left groping in the dark, with the sudden closure notice. There was a disjointed approach to institutions releasing students to go home.

Anxiety reigned in the hospitality industry due to the indefinite order on closure of bars and reduction of hotel businesses to serving take-away meals only in the five “hotspot” counties of Nairobi, Kiambu, Nakuru, Machakos and Kajiado.

There were also grey areas on the boundaries of the restricted zones, with police officers and civilians clashing on the exact delimitation areas.

Social media posts revealed confusion among Kenyans on whether they would legally traverse some regions not explicitly listed by the government.

The fact that there have been at least four statements issued to clarify the President’s speech – from Chief of Staff Nzioka Waita, Government Spokesman Cyrus Oguna to State agencies like Kenya Railways and Kenya Civil Aviation Authority – speaks volumes about the depth of the briefing Mr Kenyatta had received before issuing the directives.

“The President does not need to offer granulated details. He speaks at a very high level…The technical issues are left to be filled by us,” Mr Oguna said.

The President’s orders are the most drastic since the government began a gradual reopening of the economy in August, when he cited a need to learn how to co-exist with Covid-19 in a “new normal”.

It is emerging that Mr Kenyatta may not have been given a proper brief by the National Security Council following an emergency meeting at State House on Friday morning.

The previous 14 orders regarding the curfew or cessation of movement got implemented the day after his speech following their publication in the Kenya Gazette by the Ministry of Interior.

This time round though, everything was sudden, resulting in yesterday’s chaos.

Matatu and bus owners, struck by the reality that long-distance transport to most regions was going to be halted again, went out to cash in on the panic among travellers.

As soon as Mr Oguna said yesterday afternoon that Kenyans had up to today to move in and out of the “infected” zone, frenzied activity returned to stops for buses plying long distances.

“In its wisdom, the government has given out a transition period whereby people…will be allowed to move out or back into the zoned area,” Mr Oguna said.

“The transition period will last until tomorrow by curfew time. If there is somebody who is Eldoret and wishes to move to Nairobi, he should be here by tomorrow curfew time.”

That announcement saw passengers troop into bus termini in Nairobi and other towns.

“Some passengers have been here since Friday and were stranded,” Mr Mariga Oino, who is based at the Afya Centre stage, told the Sunday Nation.

“Because there was a shortage of vehicles at night, the President has done well to allow whoever planned to leave to do so.”

At Country Bus stage, Mr Stephen Onserio was about to clear the only vehicle belonging to his employer – Bongo Safaris – to head to western Kenya as it was almost full.

“Families heading to as far as Sirare boarded the bus as soon as they heard that travel was allowed again,” Mr Onserio said.

“Even today morning, there were lots of people here. They did not know how to reach upcountry.”

Mr Francis Ochieng, also based at the terminal, said he sympathised with 14 passengers who had to get emergency accommodation on Friday night when they could not get the means out of Nairobi.

“Some spent the night at Muoroto police patrol base. Some women who slept at a hotel. Some passengers heading to Siaya, Busia and other destinations were stranded,” he said, criticising the government for “acting on impulse”.

In Makueni, public service vehicles plying the Wote-Machakos-Nairobi route increased fare by at least 100 per cent.

In Nairobi, one matatu sacco increased the fare to Eldoret from Sh700 to Sh3,000. Fares to Nyeri were as high as Sh700 while those heading to Kisii had to pay at least Sh2,000.

Nairobi-bound matatus in Nakuru increased fare from Sh600 to Sh2,000 to Sh3,000.

Rift Valley Regional Coordinator George Natembeya told PSVs operators not to increase fares.

“It is baffling. Every time the government announces new restrictions to contain the spread of coronavirus, public transport operators take advantage to increase fares. This is unacceptable,” Mr Natembeya said.

Mr Oguna also drove home the point that travellers on the standard gauge railway and those using domestic flights would be allowed to move in and out of the five restricted counties until Monday.

“Those who have SGR and air tickets will be allowed to use them until Monday midday. After that, SGR and domestic flight operations will be suspended,” Mr Oguna said, adding that international flights would continue.

The government spokesman provided a list of places roadblocks will be erected to bar movement into and out of the restricted counties.

Apart from Nairobi, which is sandwiched by the other four counties, the rest will have checkpoints at their borders.

“Nairobi will not have roadblocks. However, the regional police commander may mount checkpoints to enforce security and Covid-19 measures,” he said.

College and university students formed the bulk of the long-distance commute.

Thousands had been thrown on the horns of a dilemma following the announcement that suspended physical learning.

Universities started notifying students to vacate campuses yesterday morning, with some indicating online classes would resume on Monday.

Egerton University registrar Mwanarusi Saidi issued a notice of closure and asked students to vacate.

Daystar University Vice-Chancellor Laban Ayiro asked students to make arrangements to leave.

“We urge students to make immediate arrangements to vacate as we will be implementing strict restriction of movement on and off campus to avoid escalated infection,” Prof Ayiro said.

Kenya National Association of Private Colleges (Kenapco) Secretary-General Ekrah Ndung’u said students should have been given time prepare and travel home.

“This is a challenge because keeping students in institutions without learning may result in immoral behaviour,” Ms Ndung’u said.

The University Presidents’ Council of Kenya (UPC) said Mr Kenyatta should have given students 72 hours to clear from institutions, adding that final-year learners should have been allowed to complete their courses.

“Learners in their final semester in strict adherence of Covid-19 protocols should be allowed to finalise their degrees,” the said.

Nairobi was a strange sight yesterday. Hotel and restaurant balconies were deserted.

The fear in the industry was palpable. While the directives by the President looked well laid-out, concerns are growing on why he failed to mention how the government plans to assist areas that will bear the most brunt of the new measures.