George Natembeya warns matatu saccos cashing in on new Covid-19 measures

Kitui Town bus terminus

Travellers are pictured at the Kitui Town bus terminus on March 26, 2021, following a cessation of movement order affecting Nairobi, Kajiado, Machakos, Kiambu and Nakuru counties.

Photo credit: Paul Mutua | Nation Media Group

  • In Nakuru County, for instance, public transport vehicles ferrying passengers to Nairobi raised fares from the usual Sh600 to between Sh2000 and Sh3,000.

Matatu operators hiking fares following the lockdown of five counties over the Covid-19 pandemic will be arrested, Rift Valley Regional Coordinator George Natembeya has warned.

