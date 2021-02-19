Carey Priscilla
Kanyiri Wahito | Nation Media Group

News

Prime

Carey Priscilla: ‘How challenging my faith landed me in trouble’

By  James Kahongeh

Nation Media Group

Carey Priscilla is everything the Akorino faith is not. She is a model, an actress and a beauty influencer. She is audacious, rebellious and, perhaps, the quintessence of church in conflict with a disruptive world. A typical millennial. 

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Australia and Facebook in talks over sweeping news ban                                                

  2. Nigeria unexpectedly comes out of recession

  3. Gunfire breaks out at opposition march in Mogadishu

  4. Ruto: I was locked out of Uhuru meeting

  5. Ugandan soldiers jailed for assaulting journalists

    Ugandan soldiers

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.