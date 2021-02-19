Akorino faith at a glance: Origin, beliefs and practices

For several decades, starting from pre-independent Kenya, the Akorino faith, known officially as The Holy Ghost Church of East Africa, has been a part and parcel of society.

While adherents identify as Christians, Akorino is one of the denominations referred to collectively as African Independent Churches, according to Ms Njeri Philomena, a scholar at the University of Nairobi.

Historians say the faith was registered in Kenya in 1959, although some scholars dispute this, pinning its origin to between the late 1920s and the early 1930s at the heart of Central Kenya, possibly in Limuru, Kiambu County.

Origin of the word Akorino

According to Ms Njeri, the Akorino faith is a product of ‘‘the conflicts and tensions created by the economic, political, social, religious and cultural pressures’’ of the 100-year period between 1830 and 1930 among a section of Kenyans.

Kenya’s first president, Mzee Jomo Kenyatta, alluded to the faith in his book Facing Mount Kenya, referring to the believers as arooti or dreamers in the Gikuyu language.

President Uhuru Kenyatta addresses Akorino faithful during the Akorino prayer service at Kasarani Stadium Nairobi on Sunday, June 16, 2019. The function was also attended by Deputy President William Ruto. Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group

What’s unclear, however, is the origin of the word “Akorino”. Some argue that it was derived from the Gikuyu phrase “mukuri nu?” whose translation is “who is the redeemer?”

Kikuyu traditional beliefs

For many years, the sect was predominantly Kikuyu. This somehow explains why Akorino is a blend of Christianity and Kikuyu traditional beliefs, practices and values.

Over the years though, other tribes have been converted to the faith, giving it a national look as the it evolves in reach, organisation and practices.

While it was strictly conservative at the start, the faith has dramatically transformed.

Marriage and dressing

Before, men and women were not allowed to marry outside the faith. Modesty in dressing was strictly enforced while taking alcohol and any form of secularism were forbidden.

Today, men and women can marry whomever they please and dress more freely.

Members of the Akorino church beat drum during a church convention and thanksgiving ceremony at Dedan Kimathi Stadium in Nyeri town on May 13, 2018. Photo credit: Joseph Kanyi | Nation Media Group

This evolution is being precipitated by young adherents who strongly believe that the faith must change with the times. To them, the church can neither continue to exist in the past nor ignore influences of modern life.