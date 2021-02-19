Akorino faith at a glance: Origin, beliefs and practices

What you need to know:
For several decades, starting from pre-independent Kenya, the Akorino faith, known officially as The Holy Ghost Church of East Africa, has been a part and parcel of society.
While adherents identify as Christians, Akorino is one of the denominations referred to collectively as African Independent Churches, according to Ms Njeri Philomena, a scholar at the University of Nairobi.
Historians say the faith was registered in Kenya in 1959, although some scholars dispute this, pinning its origin to between the late 1920s and the early 1930s at the heart of Central Kenya, possibly in Limuru, Kiambu County.
Origin of the word Akorino
According to Ms Njeri, the Akorino faith is a product of ‘‘the conflicts and tensions created by the economic, political, social, religious and cultural pressures’’ of the 100-year period between 1830 and 1930 among a section of Kenyans.
Kenya’s first president, Mzee Jomo Kenyatta, alluded to the faith in his book Facing Mount Kenya, referring to the believers as arooti or dreamers in the Gikuyu language.
What’s unclear, however, is the origin of the word “Akorino”. Some argue that it was derived from the Gikuyu phrase “mukuri nu?” whose translation is “who is the redeemer?”
Kikuyu traditional beliefs
For many years, the sect was predominantly Kikuyu. This somehow explains why Akorino is a blend of Christianity and Kikuyu traditional beliefs, practices and values.
Over the years though, other tribes have been converted to the faith, giving it a national look as the it evolves in reach, organisation and practices.
While it was strictly conservative at the start, the faith has dramatically transformed.
Marriage and dressing
Before, men and women were not allowed to marry outside the faith. Modesty in dressing was strictly enforced while taking alcohol and any form of secularism were forbidden.
Today, men and women can marry whomever they please and dress more freely.
This evolution is being precipitated by young adherents who strongly believe that the faith must change with the times. To them, the church can neither continue to exist in the past nor ignore influences of modern life.
Consequently, Akorino has split into different sub-sects, each with its own practices.