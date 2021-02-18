Why Islamic burials are a simple affair

Yusuf Haji funeral

President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy Dr William Ruto, ODM leader Raila Odinga attend the burial ceremony of late Garissa Senator Mohamed Yusuf Haji. He was interred at the Lang'ata Muslim Cemetery on February 15, 2021. 

Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group

By  Abu Ayman Abusufian

What you need to know:

  • For Muslims, it remains a community obligation to bury their deceased, notwithstanding the status of the person.
  • Even if the deceased is a stranger or without a family, the community is under obligation to ensure they get a decent burial.
  • No coffins are used. Instead, the shrouded body is placed on a bier, which is carried by mourners to the grave.

The trending video of the Nairobi Regional Police Commander digging the grave of former Cabinet minister Mohammed Yusuf Haji exemplified the simplicity of Islamic burials.

