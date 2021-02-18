Bonchari MP to be buried next week on Friday

Bonchari MP John Oroo Oyioka.

The late John Oroo Oyioka who until his death in Kisumu on Monday evening was the Member of Parliament for Bonchari Constituency.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Ruth Mbula

What you need to know:

  • Burial date arrived at after consultations between burial committee and Gusii legislators who have been meeting in Nairobi.
  • The lawmaker, who was born in 1950 in Suneka has left behind his wife, Teresa Bitutu Oroo and five children.

The late Bonchari Member of Parliament John Oroo Oyioka will be buried on Friday, February, 26, 2021 at his Suneka home in Kisii county.

