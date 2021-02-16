Bonchari MP John Oroo Oyioka dies in Kisumu

John Oroo Oyioka

Bonchari Member of Parliament John Oroo Oyioka. The MP died at Aga Khan Hospital in Kisumu on February 15, 2021.

Photo credit: Ruth Mbula | Nation Media Group

By  Ruth Mbula

Bonchari Member of Parliament John Oroo Oyioka has died. The legislator breathed his last on Monday evening.

