Bonchari MP John Oroo Oyioka dies in Kisumu

Bonchari Member of Parliament John Oroo Oyioka has died. The legislator breathed his last on Monday evening.

His family said he succumbed to stroke at Aga Khan Hospital in Kisumu.

The MP was elected to Parliament during the 2017 General Election on a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ticket. The party is headed by former South Mugirango MP Omingo Magara.

Emotions run high at the home of MP the late MP Oroo Oyioka

His son Solomon Oroo told the Nation that the family would make an official confirmation later.

North Mugirango MP Joash Nyamoko, who also confirmed the death of his colleague said: “It is true he is no more.”