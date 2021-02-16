'Soft spoken but firm': Uhuru, Gusii leaders mourn Bonchari MP Oroo Oyioka

By  Ruth Mbula

What you need to know:

  • In his condolence message to the family, President Kenyatta described the MP as a determined leader who always pursued the improvement of his constituents’ lives through education.

President Uhuru Kenyatta has eulogised Bonchari Member of Parliament John Oroo Oyioka, who died on Monday, as an accomplished educator and determined legislator.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Gunmen release video of abducted Nigerian boys

  2. Buhari orders operation to rescue abducted schoolboys

  3. ‘Nation’ paywall: Readers have their say

  4. South Africa launches coronavirus vaccine campaign

  5. Kenya records 144 more Covid-19 cases

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.