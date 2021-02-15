President Kenyatta orders renaming of Gusii Stadium after Simeon Nyachae

By  Ruth Mbula

Gusii Stadium in Kisii County will be renamed the Simeon Nyachae Stadium in honour of the former Cabinet minister who was buried on Monday.

Editor's picks

More from Counties

  1. Confusion as Ruto allies back Matiang’i

  2. Commuters enjoy reduced fares as more PSVs join Lamu route

  3. Samburu farmers ordered to quarantine livestock

  4. Naivasha-Malaba railway line rehabilitation 'a master stroke'

  5. Meru County sets up 1,000-unit blood bank

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.