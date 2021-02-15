President Kenyatta orders renaming of Gusii Stadium after Simeon Nyachae

Gusii Stadium in Kisii County will be renamed the Simeon Nyachae Stadium in honour of the former Cabinet minister who was buried on Monday.

President Uhuru Kenyatta gave the order at Nyachae's funeral service, adding that the government will give more money for the project.

“To ensure this stadium is completed by the end of this year, and to an international standard, we will allocate an additional Sh150 million to the county government of Kisii,” he said.

President Kenyatta further directed the Sports ministry to immediately embark on the construction of a sports academy at Nyanturago, which will be named Nyantika Mayioro Sports Academy. He said it should be completed before his term as President ends in 2022.

The President noted that he attended the funeral, in his capacity as Kenya's leader and on behalf of his family, to celebrate the former minister's achievements.

“Today is a day to thank God for Mzee Nyachae and mourn with the family,” he said before reading his eulogy.

Former Cabinet Minister Simeon Nyachae's funeral service

He described Nyachae as a "great son of Kenya, whose immeasurable contributions to the nation spanned many decades and inspired millions".

Nyachae's death has deprived Kenya of good leadership, passion and dedication in service to the country, the President added.

“Even in death, Nyachae undoubtedly stands tall among the dedicated patriots of this country. His service to Kenya was characterised by utmost integrity, rare zeal, unbridled commitment to duty and a passionate candour that earned him accolades in three successive administrations."

Brave and courageous

Nyachae died on February 1 at the Nairobi Hospital, where he had been admitted for more than a month. He was 89 years old.

In his address to the mourners, Deputy President William Ruto said Nyachae was a brave and courageous politician with whom he had a good relationship.

The DP further said that Nyachae ensured the political class walked the straight and narrow path.

He also spoke an incident in Nyamarambe where he was attacked by the Amachuma and Chinkororo.

“We misbehaved with Omingo Magara and received canes from Mzee Nyachae,” he said, adding he later forgave them as that was his nature.

“Michael, (Nyachae’s son), is actually the person Mzee sent to collect the cane. We later looked for Nyachae at his home and asked for forgiveness and he was so gracious to us."

Dr Ruto added, “Mzee built a huge business empire that created wealth and jobs. That's the lesson he taught us – to not only share but also create.”

President Uhuru Kenyatta speaks at former Cabinet minister Simeon Nyachae's funeral service at Gusii Stadium in Kisii County on February 15, 2021. Photo credit: PSCU

Raila on the spot

Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga said Nyachae was a great person.

He did not dwell on their political relationship and his endorsement of former President Mwai Kibaki n the run up to the 2002 General Election, saying "today is not about politics but I can say BBI".

Mr Odinga narrated how Nyachae played a key role in the formation of the National Rainbow Coalition of Kenya that saw Mwai Kibaki ascend to the presidency.

He explained the circumstances under which he endorsed Kibaki ahead of that election.

The ODM boss addressed the matter after Wiper Democratic Movement leader Kalonzo Musyoka accused him of shortchanging them by declaring “Kibaki tosha (Kibaki is enough)" .

Mourners are pictured at Gusii Stadium in Kisii County during former Cabinet minister Simeon Nyachae's funeral service on February 15, 2021. Photo credit: Ruth Mbula | Nation Media Group

Kanu leader Gideon Moi said the Nyachae and Moi families have a rich history and eulogised the former minister as a great statesman and a patriot who served with integrity.

“He was a man of great character, intelligent and loyal. We will miss him. He taught us that in order to reach the pinnacle of your career, you do not have to steal or use shortcuts,” said Mr Moi, who is also Baringo County's senator.

Not many leaders were allowed to speak at the ceremony as the President and others needed to attend the burial back in Nairobi of Garissa Senator Yusuf Haji, father of Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) Noordin Haji.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i pleaded for understanding, saying they also needed to support the Haji family.