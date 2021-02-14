Gusii leaders unite to give Simeon Nyachae peaceful sendoff

By  Ruth Mbula

The body of former Cabinet minister Simeon Nyachae was airlifted to Kisii County on Sunday ahead of his funeral on Monday.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Gunmen release video of abducted Nigerian boys

  2. Buhari orders operation to rescue abducted schoolboys

  3. ‘Nation’ paywall: Readers have their say

  4. South Africa launches coronavirus vaccine campaign

  5. Kenya records 144 more Covid-19 cases

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.