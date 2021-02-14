Gusii leaders unite to give Simeon Nyachae peaceful sendoff

The body of former Cabinet minister Simeon Nyachae was airlifted to Kisii County on Sunday ahead of his funeral on Monday.

His children, led by Mike Nyachae, received the body at Kisii School grounds at about 11am, after which it was transported to Nyosia, where Charles Nyachae had been waiting.

The former Gusii political supremo will be buried in a private ceremony that only his close family members will attend.

The entrance to former Cabinet minister Simeon Nyachae's Nyosia home as pictured on February 14, 2021.

Photo credit: Ruth Mbula | Nation Media Group

Nyachae breathed his last on February 1 at Nairobi Hospital, where he had been admitted for over a month.

As part of preparations for the burial, Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i leading a delegation of top government officials in an inspection tour of Gusii Stadium where a funeral service will take place.

The CS, who was accompanied by Kisii Governor James Ongwae, Prof Sam Ongeri and Woman Represenative Janet Ongera, said they are anticipating a peaceful ceremony.

Interior CS Fred Matiang'i, with leaders including Kisii Governor James Ongwae, Prof Sam Ongeri and Woman Representative Janet Ongera, during an inspection of Gusii Stadium on February 14, 2021, ahead of former Cabinet minister Simeon Nyachae's funeral.

Photo credit: Ruth Mbula | Nation Media Group

Peaceful send-off

Nyachae’s death appears to have united Gusii politicians, who have come together to give their former kingpin a decent send-off.

"Nyachae was a peace-loving leader so in his honour, we will ensure a peaceful send-off,” said Dr Matiang’i.

The CS revealed that President Uhuru Kenyatta directed that the venue of the funeral service be moved to Gusii stadium, from Nyanturago in order to accommodate as many mourners as possible.

“President Kenyatta ordered that Mzee Nyachae be accorded a state burial. This is because he was a leader of honour who deserves a befitting send-off,” he said during a press briefing at Gusii stadium.

"Given his status as our leader, we want to accommodate as many people as possible even as we observe guidelines for preventing the spread of Covid-19," the CS added.

Dr Matiang’i, who headed Nyachae’s funeral committee, added, “We do not want to see a repeat of what happened in Bomachoge last week. Let us honour Mzee Nyachae by avoiding sideshows at his burial.”

In the Bomachoge incident, a fist fight between politicians marred the burial of Mzee Abel Gongera, father of Kisii Deputy Governor Joash Maangi.

MPs Silvanus Osoro (South Mugirango) and Simba Arati (Dagorreti North) engaged in blows as Deputy President Ruto and ODM leader Raila Odinga watched.

Grace Nyachae, one of Simeon Nyachae's widows, is pictured at his home in Kisii County on February 14, 2021. Photo credit: Ruth Mbula | Nation Media Group

Eulogies

The leaders who accompanied Dr Matiang’i eulogised the regional political stalwart as a man whose “solid legacy” many generations will benefit from.

He was roundly described as a man who stood by his word and who espoused discipline and integrity.

At the Nyosia home, Governor Ongwae, Prof Ongeri and Ms Ongera led other leaders in paying tribute.

Mr Ongwae also said they expect the service to be peaceful and that they do not want spats between politicians.

The governor told mourners that Nyachae put the interests of his Gusii community first.

“He was a selfless leader. He will be remembered by many generations for that,” he said.