Matiang'i meets Gusii MPs ahead of Nyachae's burial 

Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i on Wednesday met with lawmakers from Gusii in Nairobi to deliberate on plans for a peaceful send-off to the late former Cabinet Minister Mzee Simeon Nyachae.

Dr Matiangi held the meeting with the Gusii lawmakers ahead of Mr Nyachae’s burial in an effort to avert chaos similar to what was witnessed at the burial of the father to Deputy Kisii Governor Joash Maangi recently where some member violently clashed.

The CS met the MPs at the former Cabinet Minister’s home in Loresho, Nairobi, hours after President Uhuru Kenyatta visited and condoled with the bereaved family.

The CS said it was important to have the meeting with the legislators so as to set guidelines long before Nyacha’es funeral service to be held Monday at Nyanturago stadium in Kisii County.

“We want to avoid a repeat of the chaos witnessed in the Bomachoge burial last week. We do not want such bad things to ever happen again,” the CS said when contacted by the Nation to comment on the meeting with legislators.

Peaceful send-off

Chaos broke during the burial of Kisii Deputy Governor Joash Maangi’s father with two MPs engaging in a fight.

South Mugirango MP Silvanus Osoro and Dagoretti North MP Simba Arati exchanged blows as Deputy President William Ruto and ODM party leader Raila Odinga, who were present, watched.

“We have all agreed to maintain peace and ensure a peaceful send-off for Mzee Nyachae who was a leader of honour,” said Dr Matiang’i as he revealed that Gusii leaders have united in grief in honour of Mzee Nyachae.

The decision to uphold peace and avoid politicking was also amplified by Nyachae’s family during his memorial service at Nairobi Central SDA Church-Maxwell on Thursday.

Bomachoge chaos

Mr Osoro said the Wednesday meeting with the CS was fruitful and that what happened in Bomachoge will never recur anywhere else in Gusii land.

“It was unfortunate and regrettable. Mzee Nyachae was an icon, a leader we emulate in Gusii and Kenya in general. His ceremony will be awesome and we look forward to living a life of servant leadership as his,” said Mr Osoro.

The Gusii Council of Elders last week said politics has henceforth been stopped from burial ceremonies in the area. Nyachae served as the council's patron

Unspecified action

"We will consult further with church elders and other stakeholders on what steps to take for those who will defy these orders," said Mr Matundura, who threatened unspecified action.

He revealed that Mzee Nyachae was very strict on funerals.

“He did not want to mix issues during funerals. Funerals were strictly for mourning. He was opposed to the habit of leaders attending several funerals in a day. He often believed in attending just one funeral to mourn the deceased,” said Mr Matundura.

Mr Matundura said in Nyachae's honour, his burial should be conducted in a peaceful and decent manner.