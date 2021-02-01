Former cabinet minister Simeon Nyachae dies

Former Cabinet Minister and ex-Nyaribari Chache MP, Simeon Nyachae, has died at the age of 88.

His body is currently at the Lee Funeral Home in Nairobi.

He was born on February 6, 1932 in Nyosia village Nyaribari, Kisii County. His father, the late Musa Nyandusi was a colonial chief.

He served as Chief Secretary and head of Civil Service under former President Jomo Kenyatta and Daniel Arap Moi's regimes.

He ventured into elective politics and in 1992, was elected Nyaribari Chache MP.

The position was an entry to greater political heights: he found favour in Moi’s government, first becoming a powerful cabinet minister for Agriculture, and later Finance in 1998.

Aside from politics, he was also a successful entrepreneur. He ran a business empire spanning the agricultural, real estate, banking, transportation and manufacturing sectors. He emerged as one of the leading shareholders of NCBA Group with 8.6 million shares worth about Sh300 million. Mr Nyachae was also the majority shareholder of Credit Bank.

Simeon Nyachae Biography: Wives, children and career

As part of Nation.Africa's rolling coverage on the ex-Finance minister, read about the other side of Simeon Nyachae here



