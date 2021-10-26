Bomas of Kenya upgrades infrastructure as it marks 50th anniversary

Bomas of Kenya

A meeting at the Bomas of Kenya. Francis Mureithi | Nation Media Group

Photo credit: Francis Mureithi | Nation Media Group

By  Francis Mureithi

Writer

Nation Media Group

Government’s efforts to upgrade facilities at the Bomas of Kenya will boost the number of local and international tourists using the facility.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.