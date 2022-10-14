Body of Kiambu politician's husband found in forest

Detectives in Kiambu are investigating the death of George Mwangi, the husband of Kiambu politician Gladys Chania.

His body was found wrapped in a polythene bag and dumped in Kieni Forest, Gatundu North, on Wednesday evening.

Mr Mwangi, 58, was the husband of former Kiambu Woman Representative candidate Gladys Chania. The seat was won by UDA’s Ann Wamuratha.

Although the Kiambu County Criminal Investigations Officer Richard Mwaura declined to comment on the investigation, saying it’s too early, detectives conversant with the case told Nation that he had gone missing on Sunday morning at around 9 am and his wife reported him missing at Kamwangi police station and later that evening at Mwea police post.

She said her husband, who was an electrical engineer and road contractor based in Kigali, Rwanda, had jetted into the country on September 13 and was scheduled to fly out on Tuesday next week.

She told detectives that on Sunday morning, he went downstairs and then disappeared from their home in Mangu, Kiambu.

Lured from house

Detectives want to find out how his killers lured him from his house without his wife and neighbours noticing, and in broad daylight dragged him into the dense Kieni forest.

"My husband was alive on Sunday morning. He went downstairs and never came back. He did not carry his mobile phone and in the evening when he failed to show up, the next day I reported the matter at Kamwangi police station and later at Mwea police post, which is within my jurisdiction,’’ Ms Chania said.

“We have been married for 24 years and have three children. He had not expressed any fear for his life,’’ she added.

Police say preliminary investigations show that he was hit on the head with a blunt object and his face disfigured with acid.

Ms Chania is involved in several court cases. Her latest appearance in court was last month, on September 29, at the Kiambu law courts, where she is fighting a fraud case.

She also has an active case at the Thika law courts, where she is facing two charges of defrauding two people of Sh400,000 by promising them that she was in a position to facilitate their emigration to America.