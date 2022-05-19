Biden’s envoy wants communities involved in global warming fight

US President Joe Biden’s Special Envoy on Climate Change John Kerry has called on African governments to accommodate local leaders and community groups in the fight against global warming.

In his virtual address to delegates attending the ninth AfriCities Summit in Kisumu, Mr Kerry said local groups have seen the urgency of addressing the crisis "and are doing it in their small ways".

“I’m particularly grateful that you are shining a light on sub-natural energy that plays a role in the climate change fight,” Mr Kerry said.

Urban centres in Africa are experiencing the extensive and destructive global warming effects, with the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) report indicating that the continent is a hotspot of vulnerability.

“In the Paris COP 26, the world has recognised the critical role in this fight. Here in Africa, you see the urgency of this moment and living it,” he said.

The former US Secretary of State said at least 17 of the world's 20 most vulnerable countries are in Africa.

“Even though 48 nations in Sub-Sahara are responsible for holding 0.55 per cent of total emissions, you know the world is simply not moving faster to avoid the worst consequences of climate change and the global temperature rise within the 1.5 degree limit,” Mr Kerry said.

However, he added that the private organisations are slowly embracing alternative green energy.

"The private sector is finally showing up with money we need in order to accelerate this transition,” he said.

Mr Kerry said Africa faces a climate crisis with extreme heat waves, climate resistance and drought burdening the population.

“However, critical efforts have been put in place in Africa by using more accurate weather forecasting systems. It has helped Tunisia prepare for rising seas,” Mr Kerry added.

He said President Biden’s emergency plan known as “Prepare” is gathering diplomatic expertise to help more than half million people, including many in Africa, to manage the effects of the climate crisis by 2030.

Meanwhile President Uhuru Kenyatta called on an increased awareness and sensitisation of negative impacts of global warming during the summit.