Key faces fail to show up on the first day of AfriCities Conference

The much anticipated ninth edition of the AfriCities Conference in Kisumu began yesterday, the first time the lakeside city is playing host to such a summit in its 120 years of existence.

While it lived up to the expectations of some, others were disappointed as some of the personalities who expected to spice up the five-day event failed to show up.

For most Kisumu locals, the summit is for the elite. Anyone not registered as a delegate was barred from the Jomo Kenyatta stadium venue.

The only space they can access is 10 kilometres away, at Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Sports Complex where tents have been erected for the AfriCities village which is open to the public.

Some chose to follow the proceedings on TV while the majority went about their hustles, perhaps unaware of the benefits of the continental conference.

They were subjected to more inconvenience as motorcades of VIPs, including President Uhuru Kenyatta’s, sped through the cleared Kisumu-Kakamega road to and from the venue.

Unfinished Kibuye Market

Mr Kenyatta only waved at those by the road, many who had hoped he would stop to address them.

Hawkers, who are usually on street pavements, have been evicted while those operating at open-air markets were quickly moved to the unfinished Kibuye Market.

Delegates arrive for the 9th edition of the five-day Africities Summit conference at Jomo Kenyatta International Stadium, Kisumu. Photo credit: Ondari Ogega | Nation Media Group

Public Service Vehicles were stopped from accessing the main bus terminus and the central business district. They have to terminate their journey at the Patel flats roundabout.

This means anyone working in the town centre must trek for more than a kilometre to board a vehicle to his or her destination.

Delegates, entertainers and other invited guests started arriving at the venue of the conference at 6am.

Security was tight, with those arriving made to pass through numerous checks before accessing the venue.

After being frisked, they were ushered to the registration desk and given accreditation cards and then directed to the main entrance where they were subjected to more frisking.

They then went to the main venue at the stadium, where most took the opportunity to take photos.

True to the African culture, the guests never disappointed. They displayed kitenge or Ankara, African design wear donned differently.

Inside the main auditorium, entertainment groups thrilled delegates.

Kisumu Water and Sanitation Company choir electrified the arena with folk and patriotic songs.

Outside the main auditorium, counties and countries set up branded stands where they exhibited items and services as they marketed themselves.

President Kenyatta arrived to officially open the conference at 10.30am.

He was welcomed by Kisumu Governor Anyang Nyong’o, Defence Secretary Eugene Wamalwa and Secretary General of the United Cities and Local Governments of Africa Jean Pierre Elong Mbassi.

The expected seven heads of state were nowhere to be seen. Only former Seychelles President Danny Faure made it to Kisumu.

African Union High Representative for infrastructure, Raila Odinga, and his wife Ida arrived almost at the same time.

Many people had hoped to have a glimpse of Oscar Award winning actor Lupita Nyong’o, but she chose to address the gathering virtually instead.

Transforming Kisumu

In her address beamed live at the auditorium, the actor praised her father, Governor Nyong’o, for “transforming Kisumu county” .

“I would have loved to be there and stand by my father like he has stood by me, but I can’t think of a better place to come together and discuss solutions to the many challenges Africa faces and how to develop intermediary cities,” she said.

She added that the discussions should be driven to envision access to food, healthcare, education, housing, public safety and peace.

Scenes at Jomo Kenyatta International Stadium, Kisumu, as delegates arrive for the 9th edition of the five-day Africities Summit conference. Photo credit: Ondari Ogega | Nation Media Group

Sports enthusiasts who had hoped to see football legends like Ivorian Didier Drogba and Cameroonian Samuel Etoó were disappointed too as the two were missing on the first day of the summit.

There were light moments when foreign speakers used the phrase “bottom up”.

Mr Wamalwa told the gathering that the statement is a campaign slogan in Kenya.