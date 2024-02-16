Former Kenya Pipeline Company managing director Charles Tanui

Behind EACC clash with ODPP over bid to drop ex-KPC boss Charles Tanui’s Sh40m graft case

Former Kenya Pipeline Company managing director Charles Tanui before a parliamentary committee in Nairobi in 2014. 

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
sam

By  Sam Kiplagat

Court Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • EACC is opposed to an application to terminate graft charges against ex-Kenya Pipeline boss Tanui.
  • Tanui and two other former KPC officials are accused of failing to comply with procurement law by authorising payment of €261,070 (about Sh40.3 million) to Redline Limited.

Please subscribe to view this article

Recommended for you

  1. PREMIUM Saving Tanui: Face-off over push to drop Sh40m corruption case

    Former Kenya Pipeline Company managing director Charles Tanui

  2. PREMIUM Rono’s rise, success and fall came in quick succession

    Henry Rono

  3. PREMIUM Puzzle of ‘forced’ Covid-19 jab and why Kitui clinical officer is in trouble

    Vaccination

  4. PREMIUM Lawyer spills beans on ex-Nakuru mayor Joseck Thuo’s Sh1 billion estate, contested Will

    Joseck Thuo

  5. PREMIUM Raila's hidden card in deal for top AU job

    Raila Odinga