Bashir Mohamed: What autopsy reveals about death of Somali-American businessman

By  Mary Wambui

Nation Media Group

A post-mortem on the body of the slain Somali-American businessman Mohamud Bashir Mohamed has revealed that he died from strangulation.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Stolen assets worth Sh20bn recovered in 10 years: EACC

  2. British woman dies in Cyprus after AstraZeneca jab

  3. Bashir Mohamed: What autopsy reveals

  4. Samoa in crisis as PM-elect sworn in

  5. PRIME Uhuru’s hand in Justin Muturi’s coronation

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.