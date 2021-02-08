Anti-terrorism police arrest ex-governor Sonko's nine aides

Anti-Terrorism Police Unit (ATPU) boss John Gachomo has confirmed the arrest of nine aides of former Nairobi governor Mike Mbuvi Sonko's.

"We have them, they will be arraigned tomorrow," said Mr Gachomo Monday morning.

Seven of the nine aides were arrested over the weekend in the city by ATPU officers who also recovered knives and an assortment of other items including some camouflage military fatigue.

The other two were arrested last week outside Kamiti.

ATPU is investigating alleged planning and funding of terror activities by a militia allied to the former governor.

Military uniform

In an affidavit filed in court last week, ATPU detective Newton Thimangu revealed that the former governor was procuring uniforms resembling military attire and was in the process of procuring arms and ammunition using a wide and complex syndicate.

"The suspect herein started arming his private security agents with full military attire namely military boots, military jungle uniform and firearms," the affidavit stated.

It further added that coded signals by Sonko and his aides portray that the militia is ready and armed to create a threat to the stability of the country and to the citizens of Kenya through triggering acts of war.

The court will Tuesday rule on whether to detain the former governor for 30 days as requested by ATPU.