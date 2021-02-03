Mike Sonko faces terror charges in evening court session

Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko was on Wednesday taken to Kahawa West Law Courts to face terrorism charges.

The court, which had closed for the day, reopened to hear a request by detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations who were seeking to hold him for 30 days.

Sonko was arraigned before Chief Magistrate Diana Mochache.

He is accused of recruiting a militia group that disrupted peace and stability in the country.

Earlier today, his lawyer - Dr John Khaminwa – had claimed that the ex-county boss was transferred to Kamiti Maximum Prison from Gigiri police station.

The veteran criminal lawyer said the transfer was contrary to a court order that the dethroned governor should be detained in Gigiri until Thursday when he returns to the Kiambu Law Courts for a bail ruling.

On Tuesday morning, Sonko denied all 12 charges levelled against him.

He was charged with assault, robbery with violence and destruction of property linked to alleged forced entry into a property in Buru Buru estate back in 2019.

He is accused of assaulting a Mr Alex Kioko, thereby occasioning him bodily harm. He is also accused, along with others not before court, of assaulting Mr Musyoki Kavunda and John Mungai Wanjiru at the same property.

He appeared before Kiambu senior principal magistrate Stella Ataambo.