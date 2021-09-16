Aga Khan Development Network pledges to assist Afghans

Afghan schoolgirls

Afghan schoolgirls take mid-term exams at a school in Kabul on July 16, 2019. 

Photo credit: File | AFP

By  Nation Reporter

The Aga Khan Development Network (AKDN) has declared its commitment to helping millions of Afghans who are in dire need of humanitarian assistance after the Taliban took over the country last month.

