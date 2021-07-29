AG faults judge’s ruling on CAS post, vetting of CSs

Attorney-General Paul Kihara Kariuki

Attorney-General Paul Kihara Kariuki who has faulted the High Court for declaring the position of CAS unconstitutional and illegal.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
WhatsApp Image 2020-08-30 at 11.24.51 (2)

By  Joseph Wangui

Court Reporter

Nation Media Group

Attorney-General Paul Kihara Kariuki has faulted the High Court for declaring the position of Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) unconstitutional and illegal.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.