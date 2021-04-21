20 senior officers in limbo as High Court nullifies CAS post

President Uhuru Kenyatta

President Uhuru Kenyatta addresses then newly sworn-in Chief Administration Secretaries (CAS's) at State House, Mombasa on January 17, 2020.

Photo credit: PSCU
WhatsApp Image 2020-08-30 at 11.24.51 (2)

By  Joseph Wangui

Court Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Allies of ODM and Wiper party leaders Raila Odinga and Kalonzo Musyoka affected by the court's decision. 
  • Court also found Cabinet secretaries who were reappointed in the second term of the Jubilee administration were supposed to be approved by the National Assembly.

The High Court has nullified President Uhuru Kenyatta’s decision to create the office of Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS), leaving more than 20 government officers in limbo. 

