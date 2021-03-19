Omtatah gets fresh orders in case over Governor Samboja's academic papers

Taita Taveta Governor Granton Samboja

Taita Taveta Governor Granton Samboja.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
By  Joseph Wangui

Court Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The activist lodged the case early this week, a few days after the High Court dismissed a similar petition by the EACC.

The High Court has directed rights activist Okiya Omtatah to furnish Taita Taveta Governor Granton Samboja with the court documents of a case challenging the legitimacy of his academic papers.

