Machakos Wiper senate candidate to face court over academic papers

Agnes Kavindu Muthama

Ms Agnes Kavindu Muthama, Wiper party's candidate in the March 18 Machakos Senate by-election. A case has been filed at High Court in Machakos challenging her eligibility over alleged dubious academic qualifications.

Photo credit: Pius Maundu | Nation Media Group

By  Kitavi Mutua

Nation Media Group

The High Court in Machakos will today (Monday) start hearing a landmark case challenging the eligibility of Wiper party’s senatorial candidate Agnes Kavindu Muthama over alleged dubious academic qualifications.

