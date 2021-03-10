Nairobi Hospital
File | Nation Media Group

News

Prime

African leader admitted to Nairobi Hospital with Covid-19

By  Aggrey Mutambo

Senior Diplomatic Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Opposition leaders in the country who spoke to nation.africa said diplomatic sources had indicated that the leader has been on a ventilator.

The leader of an African country who has not appeared in public for nearly two weeks is admitted at Nairobi Hospital for Covid-19 treatment, even as his government remains mum on his whereabouts.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Kenyans jailed for illegal entry into Tanzania

  2. Denmark suspends use of AstraZeneca vaccine over blood clot fears

  3. PRIME Omar Lali’s Sh250,000 a month stipend from Keroche heiress

  4. Libyan soldiers free 120 migrants from captors

  5. PRIME Kenya approves use of Russia's Sputnik V Covid vaccine

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.