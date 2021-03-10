African leader admitted to Nairobi Hospital with Covid-19

The leader of an African country who has not appeared in public for nearly two weeks is admitted at Nairobi Hospital for Covid-19 treatment, even as his government remains mum on his whereabouts.

The leader was last seen in public late last month.

The Nation cannot disclose his name as government officials declined to officially confirm his admission at the Nairobi Hospital, citing diplomatic protocol.

Multiple sources however confirmed that the leader, who has been ailing since late last month, flew into Kenya on Monday when his situation deteriorated.

While addressing a public gathering in one of his last public appearances, the leader advised his citizens to take precautions against the Covid-19 pandemic.

Opposition leaders in the country who spoke to nation.africa said diplomatic sources had indicated that the leader has been on a ventilator.

They chided their government for holding onto information on his whereabouts.