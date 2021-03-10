Covid-19: Kenya records 479 new cases, seven more deaths

Coast General Covid ICU

A health officer at Coast General Hospital in Mombasa County checks machines in a Covid-19 ICU ward on July 27, 2020.
 

Photo credit:  Laban Walloga | Nation Media Group
By  Amina Wako

Nation Media Group

  • Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe also announced on Tuesday that seven more patients had succumbed to the virus, raising the country’s death toll, about a year since its first Covid-19 case, to 1,886.

Kenya’s Health ministry on Tuesday announced 479 new Covid-19 cases, which raised its number of confirmed cases to 109,643, even as the number of patients under intensive care increased by 12 to 86 within a day.

