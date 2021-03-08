Infections rise as experts warn of third Covid wave in Kenya

Covid vaccination at KNH

Kenyatta National Hospital nurse Lucy Kipkemei vaccinates CEO Evanson Kamuri against Covid-19 during the launch of Kenya's campaign at the hospital in Nairobi on March 5, 2021.
 

Photo credit: Jeff Angote | Nation Media Group
logo (2)

By  Nasibo Kabale

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The Covid-19 cases rose to a peak in June and July last year, then dropped sharply, only to rise again to a new peak in October and November, before going to a new low level in January and early February.

Experts have warned of a possible third wave of Covid-19 in the country due to the recent spike in new cases.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Kenyans jailed for illegal entry into Tanzania

  2. Denmark suspends use of AstraZeneca vaccine over blood clot fears

  3. PRIME Omar Lali’s Sh250,000 a month stipend from Keroche heiress

  4. Libyan soldiers free 120 migrants from captors

  5. PRIME Kenya approves use of Russia's Sputnik V Covid vaccine

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.