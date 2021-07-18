Zuma graft trial to resume despite deadly S. Africa protests

Jacob Zuma

Jailed former South African president Jacob Zuma. His corruption trial resumes on July 19, 2021 despite deadly violence that swept the nation after his imprisonment in an unrelated case.

Photo credit: Phill Magakoe | Pool | AFP

By  AFP

Johannesburg

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. ODM says talks on despite Jubilee loss in Kiambaa

  2. PRIME Uhuru allies now go for Tuju, Murathe

  3. Koome gets tough as her reign takes shape

  4. Zuma graft trial to resume despite deadly protests

  5. Why Ruto Nyanza tour hangs in the balance

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.