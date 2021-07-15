South Africa calls up army reserves to crush looting

South Africa riots

South Africa on July 15, 2021 mustered its army reserves in a bid to quell looting that has stoked fears of shortages and dealt a crippling blow to its already battered economy.

Photo credit: Phill Magakoe | AFP

By  AFP

Johannesburg

