Zuma has not requested to attend brother's funeral, say authorities

Jacob Zuma

Former South African president Jacob Zuma.

Photo credit: Emmanuel Croset | AFP

By  Peter Dube

Correspondent

Nation Media Group

South Africa's former President Jacob Zuma, who is incarcerated, is yet to apply for permission to attend his late brother’s funeral, the department of Correctional Services has confirmed.

