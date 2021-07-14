Death toll in South Africa unrest climbs to 72 as violence spreads

South Africa unrest

 South Africa National Defence Force soldiers and South African Police Service officers detain suspected looters at Jabulani Mall in Soweto on July 13, 2021.

Photo credit: AFP

By  AFP

Stores and warehouses in South Africa were hit by looters Tuesday for a fifth day running despite the troops President Cyril Ramaphosa deployed to try to quell unrest that has claimed 72 lives.

